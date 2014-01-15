MUMBAI Jan 15 Indian sugar futures rose on Wednesday to their highest in a week on expectation the government will give incentives to mills to produce raw sugar for exports.

* At 0830 GMT, the key February contract was up 0.4 percent at 2,754 rupees ($44.73) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. It rose to 2,758 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since Jan. 8.

* "Incentives for sugar production are necessary considering the fall in raw sugar prices in the world market. This week hopefully the government will announce incentives," said a miller from Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

* Rising supplies due to the ongoing cane crushing, and a stronger rupee capped the upside.

* The rupee rose on Wednesday. A stronger rupee trims exporters' returns.

* Temperature has fallen below normal in some parts of the country, the weather department said on Wednesday.

* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like ice-cream and cold-drink makers usually drops during the winter.

* Indian mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after harvest or within two weeks. As demand is weak, some mills are making distress sale in the market to make cane payments, dealers said.

* Spot sugar was down 8 rupees at 2,802 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

* India appears set to increase sugar exports to Asia and the Middle East if, as expected, the government extends production incentives to cash-strapped mills. ($1 = 61.5750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)