MUMBAI Jan 16 Indian sugar futures edged higher on Thursday to their highest level in a week on a drop in production and on expectations of export incentives for mills to produce raw sugar for exports.

* Indian sugar mills produced 8.55 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15, about 21 percent lower year-on-year, a producers' body said on Thursday, on delays in crushing of cane.

* At 1008 GMT, the key February contract was up 0.22 percent at 2,758 rupees ($44.81) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. It rose to 2,767 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since Jan. 6.

* "Sugar production numbers indicate that output may not be as high as expected. There might be a small drop in the production in 2013/14," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

"The government is delaying a decision over incentives for raw sugar. It is also crucial in determining the production of white sugar."

* India will consider providing incentives for production of raw sugar up to 4 million tonnes for exports in the next cabinet meeting, Food Minister said on Thursday, as part of efforts to stop adding to massive mounds of the refined grade which are piling up because of low prices.

* The onset of cold weather is also likely to hit demand. Temperature has fallen below normal in some parts of the country, the weather department said on Thursday.

* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like ice-cream and cold-drink makers usually drops during the winter.

* Indian mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after harvest or within two weeks. As demand is weak, some mills are resorting to distress sales in the market to make cane payments, dealers said.

* Spot sugar was down 9 rupees at 2,791 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

* India appears set to increase sugar exports to Asia and the Middle East if, as expected, the government extends production incentives to cash-strapped mills.

($1 = 61.5550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)