NEW DELHI Jan 20 Indian sugar futures fell on Monday as the new cane crushing season has swelled supplies when mills are saddled with mammoth stocks of the sweetener.

* At 1032 GMT, the key February contract was down 0.54 percent at 2,743 rupees ($44.62) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Fundamentally, everyone knows that there are massive stocks of sugar all around and that's the reason sugar is down," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* India started the new sugar marketing year on Oct. 1 with stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* The onset of cold weather is also likely to hit demand. Temperature has fallen below normal in some parts of the country, according to the weather department.

* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like ice-cream and cold-drink makers usually drops during the winter.

* To cut down stocks of sugar, India will consider providing incentives for production of raw sugar up to 4 million tonnes for exports.

* Spot sugar was down 24.40 rupees at 3,049.60 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

* India appears set to increase sugar exports to Asia and the Middle East if, as expected, the government extends production incentives to cash-strapped mills. ($1 = 61.47 rupees) (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Sunil Nair)