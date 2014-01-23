(From Feb. 1, Reuters will no longer provide this domestic midday report and will instead issue a wrap at the close, looking ahead to trading factors for the next day.)

NEW DELHI Jan 23 Indian sugar futures dropped on Thursday on rising supplies of the new-season sugar, exacerbating the problems of mills grappling with massive stocks of the sweetener.

* At 0928 GMT, the key February contract was down 0.47 percent at 2,726 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Both local and export demand continues to be weak when supplies have surged, adding to the stocks that mills have been carrying forward from last year," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* India started the new sugar marketing year on Oct. 1 with stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* The onset of cold weather is also likely to hit demand. Temperature has fallen below normal in some parts of the country, according to the weather department.

* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like ice-cream and cold-drink makers usually drops during the winter.

* To cut down stocks of sugar, India will consider providing incentives for production of raw sugar up to 4 million tonnes for exports.

* Spot sugar was unchanged at up 32 rupees at 3,200 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

* India appears set to increase sugar exports to Asia and the Middle East if, as expected, the government extends production incentives to cash-strapped mills. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Sunil Nair)