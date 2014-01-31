MUMBAI Jan 31 Indian sugar futures were steady on Friday near their lowest level in two-and-a-half years as expectations the government will provide incentives for raw sugar production next week offset bulging inventory.

* The Indian cabinet had been expected to decide on the incentives for raw sugar production for exports on Thursday, but it deferred a decision for a second time.

* "Industry is still hopeful that in next week's cabinet meeting the government will approve incentives. The government can't ignore farmers interest ahead of the general election," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

* At 0844 GMT, the key March contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.08 percent at 2,635 rupees per 100 kg. It fell to 2,630 rupees in the previous session, the lowest level since June 22, 2011.

* The deferral of an Indian government decision on incentives to encourage raw sugar production for export reduced the likelihood that a flood of raw sugar from the world's second-largest producer will enter the world market.

* India started the new sugar marketing year on Oct. 1 with stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* Spot sugar fell by 28 rupees to 2,672 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)