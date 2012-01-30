MUMBAI Jan 30 Indian sugar futures were
steady on Monday as traders awaited non-levy sugar supplies for
February, while spot prices fell on sluggish demand, analysts
and dealers said.
* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a monthly basis.
* "Traders are adopting wait and watch policy. They wanted
to hear from the government about non-levy quota for February,"
said Vedika Narvekar, senior analyst with Angel Broking.
* In February 2011 the government had made available 1.62
million tonnes of non-levy sugar. Dealers expect
the government will release less than 1.6 million tonnes for
next month.
* The key March sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.21 percent at 2,892
rupees ($58.18) per 100 kg by 1107 GMT.
* The sweetener fell 0.46 percent to 2,800 rupees per 100 kg
in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state.
* The government's decision to set up a committee to study
deregulation of the sector and a rise in the overseas market
supported sugar futures, analysts said.
* India has set up a committee to study deregulation of the
sector and come up with recommendations as quickly as possible,
a statement on the prime minister's website on Friday said.
* New York raw sugar futures rose 0.5 percent to
24.33 cents a pound.
* India is estimated to produce 25 million tonnes in the 12
months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of
about 22 million tonnes.
* India has produced 10.45 million tonnes of sugar between
Oct. 1 and Jan. 15, up 1.7 million tonnes from a year ago, due
to good recovery rate in Maharashtra, said the Indian Sugar
Mills Association, a producers' body.
($1= 49.7 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)