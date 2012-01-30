MUMBAI Jan 30 Indian sugar futures were steady on Monday as traders awaited non-levy sugar supplies for February, while spot prices fell on sluggish demand, analysts and dealers said.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* "Traders are adopting wait and watch policy. They wanted to hear from the government about non-levy quota for February," said Vedika Narvekar, senior analyst with Angel Broking.

* In February 2011 the government had made available 1.62 million tonnes of non-levy sugar. Dealers expect the government will release less than 1.6 million tonnes for next month.

* The key March sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.21 percent at 2,892 rupees ($58.18) per 100 kg by 1107 GMT.

* The sweetener fell 0.46 percent to 2,800 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state.

* The government's decision to set up a committee to study deregulation of the sector and a rise in the overseas market supported sugar futures, analysts said.

* India has set up a committee to study deregulation of the sector and come up with recommendations as quickly as possible, a statement on the prime minister's website on Friday said.

* New York raw sugar futures rose 0.5 percent to 24.33 cents a pound.

* India is estimated to produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* India has produced 10.45 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15, up 1.7 million tonnes from a year ago, due to good recovery rate in Maharashtra, said the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body.

($1= 49.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)