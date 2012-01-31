MUMBAI Jan 31 Indian sugar futures rose on Tuesday on an improvement in demand in the spot market on hopes the government will ask mills to sell lower amount of non-levy sugar for February, analysts and dealers said.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* "In spot market demand was good. Traders were buying on expectations quota will be around 1.5 million tonnes for February," said a senior official at Bombay Sugar Merchants Association, who declined to be named.

* In February 2011, the government had made available 1.62 million tonnes of non-levy sugar.

* The key March sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.41 percent at 2,910 rupees ($58.9) per 100 kg by 1117 GMT.

* The sweetener rose 0.54 percent to 2,815 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state.

* The government's decision to set up a committee to study deregulation of the sector and a rise in the overseas market supported sugar futures, analysts said.

* India has set up a committee to study deregulation of the sector and come up with recommendations as quickly as possible, a statement on the prime minister's website on Friday said.

* New York raw sugar futures rose 1.26 percent to 24.15 cents a pound.

* India is estimated to produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* India has produced 10.45 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15, up 1.7 million tonnes from a year ago, due to good recovery rate in Maharashtra, said the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body.

($1= 49.4 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)