MUMBAI Feb 1 Indian sugar futures extended the previous session's gains on Wednesday on strong demand in the physical market after the government asked mills to sell a lower amount of non-levy sugar for February, analysts and dealers said.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* The world's biggest consumer of the sweetener has allowed millers to sell 1.4 million tonnes of sugar in the open market in February, 100,000 tonnes less than in January, government and industry sources said on Wednesday.

* "Lower quota buoyed sentiments. Traders are actively buying in the spot market," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* In February 2011, the government had made available 1.62 million tonnes of non-levy sugar.

* The key March sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.52 percent at 2,923 rupees ($59.05) per 100 kg by 0928 GMT.

* The sweetener rose 0.82 percent to 2,838 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state.

* The government's decision to set up a committee to study deregulation of the sector and a rise in the overseas market supported sugar futures, analysts said.

* India has set up a committee to study deregulation of the sector and come up with recommendations as quickly as possible, a statement on the prime minister's website on Friday said.

* New York raw sugar futures rose 0.42 percent to 23.74 cents a pound.

* Gains were capped by an expected rise in the country's production, dealers said. India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* India produced 13.3 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Jan. 31, up 17.7 percent compared to same period a year ago, due to a good recovery rate in Maharashtra, said the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body.

($1= 49.5 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)