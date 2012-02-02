MUMBAI Feb 2 Indian sugar futures were treading water on Thursday afternoon as weak demand and an estimated jump in production offset lower non-levy supplies for February, dealers said.

* The world's biggest consumer of the sweetener has allowed millers to sell 1.4 million tonnes of sugar for free sale in the open market in February, 100,000 tonnes less than in January, according to government and industry sources.

* "Quota is lower, but demand is not supporting prices. Retail demand is weak. Cold drink makers are also not active due to cold temperature in north India," said Mukesh Kuwadia, secretary, Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* The key March sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was unchanged at 2,917 rupees ($59.41) per 100 kg by 1012 GMT.

* The prices eased 0.21 percent to 2,850 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state.

* India has set up a committee to study deregulation of the sector and come up with recommendations as quickly as possible.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* India produced 13.3 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Jan. 31, up 17.7 percent compared to same period a year ago, due to a good recovery rate in Maharashtra, said the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body.

($1= 49.1 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)