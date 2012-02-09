NEW DELHI Feb 9 Indian sugar futures fell on Thursday on profit-taking and as the government has not yet issued a formal order to allow additional exports of the sweetener, dealers said.

The federal government has so far not invited mills and traders to register for the second tranche of exports, allowed earlier this week, due to elections in Uttar Pradesh, the top cane producing state.

On Tuesday, a panel of minister allowed an extra one million tonnes under the Open General Licence (OGL) scheme, in line with market expectations.

However, the decision is subject to approval from the country's election agency, Trade Minister Anand Sharma had said, a requirement when polls are held so that government decisions are not seen as trying to influence voters.

India, the world's top consumer of sugar, had earlier allowed one million tonnes of unrestricted exports in November.

"The market awaits an official order on the allowed extra one million tonnes of sugar exports," said Badruddin Khan, a senior research analyst at Angel Commodities.

He said higher sugar output estimates for the year kept spot prices down.

India, the world's second top producer after Brazil, is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes in the 12 months that started Oct. 1, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

The March sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.5 percent down at 2,910 rupees ($59.27) per 100 kg by 1112 GMT.

The prices eased 0.15 percent to 2,864 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in top sugar producing Maharashtra state.

($1= 49.1 rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)