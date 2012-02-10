MUMBAI Feb 10 Indian sugar futures were
little changed on Friday as subdued demand from stockists offset
lower supplies for February and additional export prospects.
* The world's biggest consumer of the sweetener has allowed
millers to sell 1.4 million tonnes of sugar for free sale in the
open market in February, 100,000 tonnes less than in January,
government and industry sources said last week.
* "Retail and bulk consumer demand is weak. Demand has
fallen sharply from soft drink makers due to the cold weather,"
said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants
Association.
* The key March sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 1
rupee higher at 2,911 rupees ($58.93) per 100 kg.
* The prices eased 0.73 percent to 2,858 rupees per 100 kg
in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra
state.
* On Tuesday, a panel of ministers allowed unrestricted
exports of an extra 1 million tonnes of sugar, in line with
market expectations.
* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes in the 12
months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of
about 22 million tonnes.
* India produced 13.3 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1
and Jan. 31, up 17.7 percent from a year earlier, due to a good
recovery rate in Maharashtra, said the Indian Sugar Mills
Association, a producers' body.
($1= 49.4 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)