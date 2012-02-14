MUMBAI Feb 14 Indian sugar futures ended
flat for a second straight session on Tuesday as weak demand in
physical market offset lower non-levy quota for February and as
market was awaiting the official government notification for
additional exports, dealers said.
* The key March sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.07
percent at 2,896 rupees ($58.67) per 100 kg.
* The prices fell 0.56 percent to 2,838 rupees per 100 kg in
the spot market in Kolhapur, in the top producing Maharashtra
state.
* "For the past few days, demand was very weak. Soft drink
makers were not active due to cold weather. On retail front also
demand was muted," said Mukesh Kuwadia, secretary of the Bombay
Sugar Merchants Association.
* The world's biggest consumer of the sweetener has allowed
millers to sell 1.4 million tonnes of sugar in the open market
in February, 100,000 tonnes less than in January, government and
industry sources said earlier this month.
* A panel of ministers earlier this month allowed
unrestricted exports of an extra 1 million tonnes of sugar, in
line with market expectations. But the
government hasn't issued an official notification yet.
* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes in the 12
months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of
about 22 million tonnes.
* India produced 13.3 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1
and Jan. 31, up 17.7 percent from a year earlier, due to a good
recovery rate in Maharashtra, said the Indian Sugar Mills
Association, a producers' body.
($1= 49.36 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)