MUMBAI Feb 14 Indian sugar futures ended flat for a second straight session on Tuesday as weak demand in physical market offset lower non-levy quota for February and as market was awaiting the official government notification for additional exports, dealers said.

* The key March sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.07 percent at 2,896 rupees ($58.67) per 100 kg.

* The prices fell 0.56 percent to 2,838 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in the top producing Maharashtra state.

* "For the past few days, demand was very weak. Soft drink makers were not active due to cold weather. On retail front also demand was muted," said Mukesh Kuwadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* The world's biggest consumer of the sweetener has allowed millers to sell 1.4 million tonnes of sugar in the open market in February, 100,000 tonnes less than in January, government and industry sources said earlier this month.

* A panel of ministers earlier this month allowed unrestricted exports of an extra 1 million tonnes of sugar, in line with market expectations. But the government hasn't issued an official notification yet.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* India produced 13.3 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Jan. 31, up 17.7 percent from a year earlier, due to a good recovery rate in Maharashtra, said the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body.

($1= 49.36 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)