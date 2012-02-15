MUMBAI Feb 15 Indian sugar futures eased
on Wednesday on weak demand and a drop in overseas prices,
coupled with an estimated rise in production, dealers said.
* The key March sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.55 percent at
2,880 rupees ($58.48) per 100 kg at 1007 GMT.
* Prices fell 0.28 percent to 2,830 rupees per 100 kg in the
spot market in Kolhapur, in the top producing Maharashtra state.
* "Bulk buyers are inactive in the market for the past few
days. Retail demand is weak. Stockists are not buying expecting
further drop in prices," said a member of the Bombay Sugar
Merchants Association.
* On Tuesday, New York raw sugar futures dropped 1.6
percent, to close at 24.25 cents a lb, while London May white
sugar futures fell 2.4 percent, to end at $622.80 per
tonne. [ID: nL5E8DE7QW]
* The world's biggest consumer of the sweetener has allowed
millers to sell 1.4 million tonnes of sugar in the open market
in February, 100,000 tonnes less than in January, government and
industry sources said earlier this month.
* A panel of ministers earlier this month allowed
unrestricted exports of an extra 1 million tonnes of sugar, in
line with market expectations. But the
government hasn't issued an official notification yet.
* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes in the 12
months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of
about 22 million tonnes.
* India produced 13.3 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1
and Jan. 31, up 17.7 percent from a year earlier, due to a good
recovery rate in Maharashtra, said the Indian Sugar Mills
Association, a producers' body.
($1= 49.25 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)