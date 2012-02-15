MUMBAI Feb 15 Indian sugar futures eased on Wednesday on weak demand and a drop in overseas prices, coupled with an estimated rise in production, dealers said.

* The key March sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.55 percent at 2,880 rupees ($58.48) per 100 kg at 1007 GMT.

* Prices fell 0.28 percent to 2,830 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in the top producing Maharashtra state.

* "Bulk buyers are inactive in the market for the past few days. Retail demand is weak. Stockists are not buying expecting further drop in prices," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* On Tuesday, New York raw sugar futures dropped 1.6 percent, to close at 24.25 cents a lb, while London May white sugar futures fell 2.4 percent, to end at $622.80 per tonne. [ID: nL5E8DE7QW]

* The world's biggest consumer of the sweetener has allowed millers to sell 1.4 million tonnes of sugar in the open market in February, 100,000 tonnes less than in January, government and industry sources said earlier this month.

* A panel of ministers earlier this month allowed unrestricted exports of an extra 1 million tonnes of sugar, in line with market expectations. But the government hasn't issued an official notification yet.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* India produced 13.3 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Jan. 31, up 17.7 percent from a year earlier, due to a good recovery rate in Maharashtra, said the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body.

($1= 49.25 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)