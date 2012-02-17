MUMBAI Feb 17 Indian sugar futures rose
for the first time in three sessions on Friday on bargain-buying
driven by gains in overseas markets and hopes demand in local
spot market will improve in coming weeks, analysts and dealers
said.
* An estimated rise in production capped the upside, they
said.
* On Thursday, London May white sugar futures rose
1.7 percent to settle at $627 per tonne.
* The key March sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.49 percent at 2,887
rupees ($58.68) per 100 kg by 1027 GMT.
* Prices rose 0.1 percent to 2,833 rupees per 100 kg in the
spot market in Kolhapur, in the top producing Maharashtra state.
* "Cold weather depressed sugar demand in the past two
months. But now temperature is becoming normal in many parts of
the country. Cold-drink makers usually increase purchases from
March," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
"This year also we are expecting improvement in demand from
next month."
* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and cold-drink
makers typically goes up during the summer.
* The country produced 16.1 million tonnes of sugar between
Oct. 1 and Feb. 15, up from 14 million tonnes a year ago, Indian
Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said on Thursday.
* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes in the 12
months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of
about 22 million tonnes.
($1= 49.2 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)