MUMBAI Feb 27 India sugar futures rose on Monday after the government last week issued a notification detailing terms for additional exports, and on expectations of a lower non-levy quota for March, dealers said.

* "There are expectations of a lower quota for next month," said Ashok Jain, president of Bombay Sugar Merchant's Association, adding sugar prices could rise 20-25 rupees per 100 kg in coming days.

* The federal government fixes the quantity millers can sell in open market.

* On Thursday it issued the notification to mills for the export of an extra 1 million tonnes of unrestricted sugar during the 2011/12 season.

* The key April sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange provisionally closed up 0.51 percent at 2,949 rupees per 100 kg.

* Prices rose 0.43 percent to 2,915 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

* India produced 16.1 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Feb. 15, up from 14 million tonnes a year ago, Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said on Feb. 16.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* An Indian committee to study deregulation of the sugar sector in the world's second biggest sugar producing country will submit its report in six months, the chairman of the panel said. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)