MUMBAI Feb 27 India sugar futures rose on
Monday after the government last week issued a notification
detailing terms for additional exports, and on expectations of a
lower non-levy quota for March, dealers said.
* "There are expectations of a lower quota for next month,"
said Ashok Jain, president of Bombay Sugar Merchant's
Association, adding sugar prices could rise 20-25 rupees per 100
kg in coming days.
* The federal government fixes the quantity millers can sell
in open market.
* On Thursday it issued the notification to mills for the
export of an extra 1 million tonnes of unrestricted sugar during
the 2011/12 season.
* The key April sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange provisionally closed up 0.51
percent at 2,949 rupees per 100 kg.
* Prices rose 0.43 percent to 2,915 rupees per 100 kg in the
spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.
* India produced 16.1 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1
and Feb. 15, up from 14 million tonnes a year ago, Indian Sugar
Mills Association, a producers' body, said on Feb. 16.
* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar
2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million
tonnes.
* An Indian committee to study deregulation of the sugar
sector in the world's second biggest sugar producing country
will submit its report in six months, the chairman of the panel
said.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)