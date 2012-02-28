MUMBAI Feb 28 India sugar futures edged higher on Tuesday on an improvement in demand in the spot markets and hopes of lower supplies for March. An overnight rally overseas also lifted the mood, dealers and analysts said.

* "Traders were talking about lower non-levy quota for March. The government hasn't issued release order yet, but the talk has boosted demand," said Harakhchand Vora, vice-president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* The key April sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.27 percent to 2,957 rupees ($59.4) per 100 kg.

* Prices rose 0.5 percent to 2,819 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

* New York raw sugar futures sprang to a four-month peak on Monday on fund and investor buying as players turned their focus into the upcoming delivery for the spot March contract when it goes off the board on Wednesday.

* India on Thursday notified the decision to allow mills to export an extra 1 million tonnes of sugar during the 2011/12 season.

* The country produced 16.1 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Feb. 15, up from 14 million tonnes a year ago, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said on Feb. 16.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* An Indian committee to study deregulation of the sugar sector in the world's second biggest sugar producing country will submit its report in six months.

* The global sugar surplus could fall more than 40 percent in the next crop year as an expected decline in output in Europe may offset rising supply from India and Thailand, Olam Europe senior analyst John Stansfield said on Tuesday.

($1= 49.08 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)