MUMBAI Feb 29 Indian sugar futures
extended gains on Wednesday to hit their highest level in three
months on strong demand in the physical market after the
government asked mills to sell a lower amount of non-levy sugar
for March.
* The government has allowed millers to sell 1.35 million
tonnes of non-levy sugar in March, 50,000 tonnes lower than the
February allocation.
* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a monthly basis.
* The key April sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.14 percent to
2,961 rupees ($60.4) per 100 kg. The contract earlier in the day
rose to 2,976 rupees, the highest level for the second month
contract since Nov. 29.
* Prices rose 0.4 percent to 2,830 rupees per 100 kg in the
spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.
* "Prices are likely to rise by another 50 rupees in next
one week. Demand is improving from soft drink makers due to
rising temperature," said an official at Ajinkyatara
Co-operative Sugar Factory, based in Maharashtra.
* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and beverage
makers typically goes up during the summer.
* India last week issued a formal notification of its
decision to allow mills to export an extra 1 million tonnes of
sugar during the 2011/12 season.
* The country produced 16.1 million tonnes of sugar between
Oct. 1 and Feb. 15, up from 14 million tonnes a year ago, a
producers' body said on Feb. 16.
* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar
2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million
tonnes.
* An Indian committee to study deregulation of the sugar
sector in the world's second biggest sugar producing country
will submit its report in six months.
($1= 49 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)