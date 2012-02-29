MUMBAI Feb 29 Indian sugar futures extended gains on Wednesday to hit their highest level in three months on strong demand in the physical market after the government asked mills to sell a lower amount of non-levy sugar for March.

* The government has allowed millers to sell 1.35 million tonnes of non-levy sugar in March, 50,000 tonnes lower than the February allocation.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* The key April sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.14 percent to 2,961 rupees ($60.4) per 100 kg. The contract earlier in the day rose to 2,976 rupees, the highest level for the second month contract since Nov. 29.

* Prices rose 0.4 percent to 2,830 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

* "Prices are likely to rise by another 50 rupees in next one week. Demand is improving from soft drink makers due to rising temperature," said an official at Ajinkyatara Co-operative Sugar Factory, based in Maharashtra.

* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and beverage makers typically goes up during the summer.

* India last week issued a formal notification of its decision to allow mills to export an extra 1 million tonnes of sugar during the 2011/12 season.

* The country produced 16.1 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Feb. 15, up from 14 million tonnes a year ago, a producers' body said on Feb. 16.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* An Indian committee to study deregulation of the sugar sector in the world's second biggest sugar producing country will submit its report in six months.

($1= 49 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)