MUMBAI, March 1 Indian sugar futures snapped their six-session rise and fell on Thursday on profit taking and higher output in the current season though hopes of consumer demand revival with rising temperature kept the spot rate higher, traders said.

* The key April sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.81 percent at 2,937 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract rose in the previous session to hit 2,976 rupees, the highest level for the second month contract since Nov. 29, on strong demand and lower March non-levy sugar quota.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* The government has allowed millers to sell 1.35 million tonnes of non-levy sugar in March, 50,000 tonnes lower than the February allocation.

* India produced 18.65 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Feb. 29, up from 16.25 million tonnes in the same period a year ago, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said.

* Prices rose 0.45 percent to 2,844 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

* "Sugar is up on household demand in the beginning of the month, but it looks that rally in prices could sustain as consumer demand is also expected to rise," said Mukesh Kuwadia, secretary Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and beverage makers typically goes up during the summer.

* India, the world's top consumer, is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes in the 12 months that started Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)