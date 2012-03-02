MUMBAI, March 2 Indian sugar futures extended losses on Friday on weak demand and mounting inventory from the ongoing cane crushing, though lower non-levy quota for March limited the downside, dealers said.

* The key April sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 1 percent at 2,905 rupees ($58.7) per 100 kg by 1048 GMT.

* Prices fell 0.77 percent to 2,822 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

* "Demand was weak for the past two days. Earlier this week stockists were active when government announced lower quota," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* The government has allowed millers to sell 1.35 million tonnes of non-levy sugar in March, 50,000 tonnes lower than the February allocation.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* "Cash-crunch has limited mills power to bargain. They are trying to raise money as early as possible to pay farmers dues," the member said.

* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after harvest or within two weeks.

* India produced 18.65 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Feb. 29, up from 16.25 million tonnes in the same period a year ago, a producers' body, said on March 1.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes. ($1= 49.5 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)