MUMBAI, March 5 Indian sugar futures fell on Monday following a drop in the overseas prices and weak physical demand, though dealers said prices are likely to firm up in coming days on a lower quota for March and the arrival of summer.

* The government has allowed millers to sell 1.35 million tonnes of non-levy sugar in March, 50,000 tonnes lower than the February allocation.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* The key April sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 1 percent at 2,901 rupees ($58.2) per 100 kg. The contract hit a high of 2,976 rupees last week, the highest level for the second month contract since Nov. 29.

* Prices eased 0.35 percent to 2,814 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producer Maharashtra state.

* "Temperature is rising in the country and accordingly demand from cold drink and ice cream makers should go up. We feel, prices should go up from the current level," said Praful Vithalani, who owns Indian brokerage Jagjivan Keshavaji.

* Demand for the sweetener from ice-cream and beverage makers typically goes up during the summer.

* India produced 18.65 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Feb. 29, up from 16.25 million tonnes in the same period a year ago, a producers' body, said on March 1.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

($1= 49.84 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)