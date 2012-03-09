Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
MUMBAI, March 9 Indian sugar futures ended steady on Friday as subdued demand from bulk consumers outweighed lower non-levy quota for March, dealers said.
* The key April sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.14 percent at 2,906 rupees ($58.3) per 100 kg.
* Prices rose 0.25 percent to 2,807 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur in top producing Maharashtra state.
* "Soft drink makers are still not active in the market," said Harakhchand Vora, vice-president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
"Temperature is not rising as per expectations. Demand is lower than expected for soft drinks and sugar."
* The government has allowed millers to sell 1.35 million tonnes of non-levy sugar in March, 50,000 tonnes lower than the February allocation.
* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.
* India produced 18.65 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Feb. 29, up from 16.25 million tonnes in the same period a year ago.
* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.
($1= 49.85 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings plans to slow the pace of future acquisitions, shifting away from its earlier aggressive investment strategy as it smarts from losses over its purchase of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.