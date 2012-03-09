MUMBAI, March 9 Indian sugar futures ended steady on Friday as subdued demand from bulk consumers outweighed lower non-levy quota for March, dealers said.

* The key April sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.14 percent at 2,906 rupees ($58.3) per 100 kg.

* Prices rose 0.25 percent to 2,807 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur in top producing Maharashtra state.

* "Soft drink makers are still not active in the market," said Harakhchand Vora, vice-president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

"Temperature is not rising as per expectations. Demand is lower than expected for soft drinks and sugar."

* The government has allowed millers to sell 1.35 million tonnes of non-levy sugar in March, 50,000 tonnes lower than the February allocation.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* India produced 18.65 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Feb. 29, up from 16.25 million tonnes in the same period a year ago.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

($1= 49.85 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)