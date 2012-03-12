MUMBAI, March 12 India's sugar futures fell for the second straight session on Monday as supplies are expected to rise as crushing in key producing areas is going on full swing, analysts said.

* "Elections in Uttar Pradesh are over and prospects of a stable government have brightened. Mills in the state are running at full capacity and it is weighing on sentiments," said Subhranil Dey, analyst with SMC Global Comtrade.

* Northern state of Uttar Pradesh is the biggest cane producer in India.

* The key April sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.87 percent at 2,843 rupees per 100 kg.

* Prices rose 0.28 percent to 2,800 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur in top producing Maharashtra state.

* Rates in spot markets were more or less stable as lacklustre demand balances the lower non-levy quota.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* India produced 18.65 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Feb. 29, up from 16.25 million tonnes in the same period a year ago.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)