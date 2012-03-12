MUMBAI, March 12 India's sugar futures
fell for the second straight session on Monday as supplies are
expected to rise as crushing in key producing areas is going on
full swing, analysts said.
* "Elections in Uttar Pradesh are over and prospects of a
stable government have brightened. Mills in the state are
running at full capacity and it is weighing on sentiments," said
Subhranil Dey, analyst with SMC Global Comtrade.
* Northern state of Uttar Pradesh is the biggest cane
producer in India.
* The key April sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.87 percent at
2,843 rupees per 100 kg.
* Prices rose 0.28 percent to 2,800 rupees per 100 kg in the
spot market in Kolhapur in top producing Maharashtra state.
* Rates in spot markets were more or less stable as
lacklustre demand balances the lower non-levy quota.
* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a monthly basis.
* India produced 18.65 million tonnes of sugar between Oct.
1 and Feb. 29, up from 16.25 million tonnes in the same period a
year ago.
* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar
in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million
tonnes.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)