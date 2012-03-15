MUMBAI, March 15 Indian sugar futures
ended lower on Thursday in choppy trade on lower demand in
physical market amid higher supplies, though hopes of government
permitting additional shipments limited the downtrend, analyst
said.
* India could allow up to 1 million tonnes more unrestricted
sugar exports in early April, a food ministry source said on
Wednesday, potentially pressuring already weak global
prices.
* India, the world's second-biggest producer and largest
consumer of sugar, has already allowed two million tonnes of
sugar exports in the year that began on Oct. 1 and expects
output to far outstrip demand.
* "The news of government allowing more sugar exports
provided some support to falling prices," said Subhranil Dey,
analyst with SMC Global Comtrade.
* The key April sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.17 percent lower at
2,818 Indian rupees ($56.46) per 100 kg.
* Prices edged 0.46 percent lower to 2,787 rupees per 100 kg
in the spot market in Kolhapur in top producing Maharashtra
state.
* Rising inventory from ongoing cane crushing weighed on
sentiment, dealers said. India produced 18.65 million tonnes of
sugar between Oct. 1 and Feb. 29, up from 16.25 million tonnes
in the same period a year ago.
* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar
in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million
tonnes. ($1 = 49.9150 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)