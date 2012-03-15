MUMBAI, March 15 Indian sugar futures ended lower on Thursday in choppy trade on lower demand in physical market amid higher supplies, though hopes of government permitting additional shipments limited the downtrend, analyst said.

* India could allow up to 1 million tonnes more unrestricted sugar exports in early April, a food ministry source said on Wednesday, potentially pressuring already weak global prices.

* India, the world's second-biggest producer and largest consumer of sugar, has already allowed two million tonnes of sugar exports in the year that began on Oct. 1 and expects output to far outstrip demand.

* "The news of government allowing more sugar exports provided some support to falling prices," said Subhranil Dey, analyst with SMC Global Comtrade.

* The key April sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.17 percent lower at 2,818 Indian rupees ($56.46) per 100 kg.

* Prices edged 0.46 percent lower to 2,787 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur in top producing Maharashtra state.

* Rising inventory from ongoing cane crushing weighed on sentiment, dealers said. India produced 18.65 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Feb. 29, up from 16.25 million tonnes in the same period a year ago.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes. ($1 = 49.9150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)