MUMBAI, March 16 Indian sugar futures ended higher on Friday on short-covering following the sharp fall in prices last week, though higher supplies and lacklustre demand pushed spot prices downwards, analysts said.

* The key April sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.35 percent higher at 2,828 Indian rupees ($56.13) per 100 kg.

* Prices of most traded s-variety sugar edged 0.14 percent lower to 2,783 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur in top producing Maharashtra state.

* "Sugar prices have been falling for some time, now they are up on short-covering. Moreover rise in sugar prices at international market also lifted the sentiment," said Prerana Desai, vice president research at Kotak Commodities Services.

* India could allow up to 1 million tonnes more unrestricted sugar exports in early April, a food ministry source said on Wednesday, potentially pressuring already weak global prices.

* India, the world's second-biggest producer and largest consumer of sugar, has already allowed two million tonnes of sugar exports in the year that began on Oct. 1 and expects output to far outstrip demand.

* "The news of government allowing more sugar exports provided some support to falling prices," said a trader.

* Rising inventory from ongoing cane crushing weighed on sentiment, dealers said. India produced 18.65 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Feb. 29, up from 16.25 million tonnes in the same period a year ago.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes. ($1 = 50.3850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)