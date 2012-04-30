US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq stumbles as tech stocks sell off
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
MUMBAI, April 30 India sugar futures were flat on Monday as ample supplies from this year's production and expectations of a bumper crop next year offset exports hopes.
* The key May sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.1 percent at 2,863 rupees ($54.47) per 100 kg.
* "There are enough supplies in the local market for additional exports, which are keeping the prices subdued," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.
* Sugar may trade in the range of 2,840-2,880 in coming sessions, said Reddy.
* Government sources said the ministers may agree to allow more sugar to be sold overseas, after freeing up exports of cotton. Sugar export this year may be unrestricted.
* The government has already allowed 2 million tonnes of sugar to be exported in two separate tranches in the marketing year to September 2012. India's sugar production is expected to outpace domestic demand 2012/13.
* Sugar fell by 12.50 rupees to 3,110 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.
($1 = 52.5600 rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
