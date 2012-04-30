MUMBAI, April 30 India sugar futures were flat on Monday as ample supplies from this year's production and expectations of a bumper crop next year offset exports hopes.

* The key May sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.1 percent at 2,863 rupees ($54.47) per 100 kg.

* "There are enough supplies in the local market for additional exports, which are keeping the prices subdued," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Sugar may trade in the range of 2,840-2,880 in coming sessions, said Reddy.

* Government sources said the ministers may agree to allow more sugar to be sold overseas, after freeing up exports of cotton. Sugar export this year may be unrestricted.

* The government has already allowed 2 million tonnes of sugar to be exported in two separate tranches in the marketing year to September 2012. India's sugar production is expected to outpace domestic demand 2012/13.

* Sugar fell by 12.50 rupees to 3,110 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

($1 = 52.5600 rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)