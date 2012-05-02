MUMBAI May 2 Indian sugar futures were flat as most traders were holding positions waiting for the government's decision on sugar exports.

* "We are waiting for the government decision on sugar exports and most traders are holding positions for that," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary, Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* A meeting of ministers on exports of sugar and other farm products will be held on Wednesday.

* Though demand has improved in spot market it is still lower than previous year while production is higher, Kuvadia said.

* India produced 25.1 million tonnes of sugar between October and April, up 11 percent from the year-ago period, a sugar producers' body said in a statement on Wednesday.

* India is expected to produce a total 26 million tonnes in the 12 months from Oct. 1, 2011 - about 4 million tonnes higher than its annual demand.

* At 4 p.m., the Key sugar May contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was marginally down at 2,861 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar fell 7 rupees to 2,807 rupees per 100 kg.

* The government has already allowed 2 million tonnes of sugar to be exported in two separate tranches in the marketing year to September 2012. India's sugar production is expected to outpace domestic demand 2012/13. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)