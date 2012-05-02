MUMBAI May 2 Indian sugar futures were flat as
most traders were holding positions waiting for the government's
decision on sugar exports.
* "We are waiting for the government decision on sugar
exports and most traders are holding positions for that," said
Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary, Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* A meeting of ministers on exports of sugar and other farm
products will be held on Wednesday.
* Though demand has improved in spot market it is still
lower than previous year while production is higher, Kuvadia
said.
* India produced 25.1 million tonnes of sugar between
October and April, up 11 percent from the year-ago period, a
sugar producers' body said in a statement on
Wednesday.
* India is expected to produce a total 26 million tonnes in
the 12 months from Oct. 1, 2011 - about 4 million tonnes higher
than its annual demand.
* At 4 p.m., the Key sugar May contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was
marginally down at 2,861 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra
state, sugar fell 7 rupees to 2,807 rupees per 100 kg.
* The government has already allowed 2 million tonnes of
sugar to be exported in two separate tranches in the marketing
year to September 2012. India's sugar production is expected to
outpace domestic demand 2012/13.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)