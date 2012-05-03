MUMBAI May 3 Indian sugar futures rose on a government decision to remove any limit on exports of the sweetener, though higher production and low prices in overseas market capped the gains.

* India has removed restrictions on sugar exports for now, a government source said on Wednesday, adding pressure to global prices, but the world's second-biggest producer could reinstate a cap later if domestic supplies are threatened.

* "Prices should recover, we may not see a sharp movement in prices, though it is sure that prices have bottomed out," said Prerana Desai, associate vice president research at Kotak Commodity Services.

* ICE raw sugar futures steadied above a 1-year low on Thursday, with prospects for further exports from key producer India weighing on prices.

* At 10:34 GMT, the key July future on ICE was trading up 0.78 percent at 20.71 cents a lb, little above the 1-year low of 20.50 cents a lb.

* At 4:07 p.m., the May sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.63 percent up at 2,878 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar rose 18 rupees to 2,828 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is expected to produce a total 26 million tonnes in the 12 months from Oct. 1, 2011 - about 4 million tonnes higher than its annual demand.

* The government has already allowed 2 million tonnes of sugar to be exported in two separate tranches in the marketing year to September 2012. India's sugar production is expected to outpace domestic demand 2012/13. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)