Oil's price fall stalls despite supply glut
LONDON Oil prices steadied on Friday after steep falls earlier in the week under pressure from widespread evidence of a fuel glut despite efforts led by OPEC to tighten the market.
MUMBAI May 3 Indian sugar futures rose on a government decision to remove any limit on exports of the sweetener, though higher production and low prices in overseas market capped the gains.
* India has removed restrictions on sugar exports for now, a government source said on Wednesday, adding pressure to global prices, but the world's second-biggest producer could reinstate a cap later if domestic supplies are threatened.
* "Prices should recover, we may not see a sharp movement in prices, though it is sure that prices have bottomed out," said Prerana Desai, associate vice president research at Kotak Commodity Services.
* ICE raw sugar futures steadied above a 1-year low on Thursday, with prospects for further exports from key producer India weighing on prices.
* At 10:34 GMT, the key July future on ICE was trading up 0.78 percent at 20.71 cents a lb, little above the 1-year low of 20.50 cents a lb.
* At 4:07 p.m., the May sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.63 percent up at 2,878 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar rose 18 rupees to 2,828 rupees per 100 kg.
* India is expected to produce a total 26 million tonnes in the 12 months from Oct. 1, 2011 - about 4 million tonnes higher than its annual demand.
* The government has already allowed 2 million tonnes of sugar to be exported in two separate tranches in the marketing year to September 2012. India's sugar production is expected to outpace domestic demand 2012/13. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
