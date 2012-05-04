MUMBAI May 4 Indian sugar futures were flat on
Friday as traders opted to stay on the sidelines after a
sell-off in the domestic commodity market on concerns the
government might take action to reduce volatility in prices.
* "Traders have become cautious, they are holding positions,
adopting wait-and-watch policy," said Subhranil Dey, analyst
with SMC Global Comtrade.
* Media reports said the commodities regulator had submitted
a report on alleged price irregularities to the government on
Thursday. The Forward Markets Commission was not immediately
available to comment. The consumer affairs ministry, which also
keeps eye on commodity futures market, was also not immediately
available for comment.
* The May sugar contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed flat at 2,879 rupees per
100 kg.
* In the Kolhapur spot market, sugar rose 8 rupees to 2,842
rupees per 100 kg on an improvement in demand from northern
states.
* "We expect prices to remain firm, as crushing season has
come to an end and demand is also improving. Moreover, the
government decision to ease export could also support prices,"
Dey said.
* The government has decided to remove restrictions on sugar
exports for now.
* India might export only another 1 million tonnes of sugar
now New Delhi has freed up overseas sales given unattractive
prices, bringing total shipments to 4 million tonnes this year
in an over supplied global market, trade and government sources
said.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)