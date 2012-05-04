MUMBAI May 4 Indian sugar futures were flat on Friday as traders opted to stay on the sidelines after a sell-off in the domestic commodity market on concerns the government might take action to reduce volatility in prices.

* "Traders have become cautious, they are holding positions, adopting wait-and-watch policy," said Subhranil Dey, analyst with SMC Global Comtrade.

* Media reports said the commodities regulator had submitted a report on alleged price irregularities to the government on Thursday. The Forward Markets Commission was not immediately available to comment. The consumer affairs ministry, which also keeps eye on commodity futures market, was also not immediately available for comment.

* The May sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed flat at 2,879 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur spot market, sugar rose 8 rupees to 2,842 rupees per 100 kg on an improvement in demand from northern states.

* "We expect prices to remain firm, as crushing season has come to an end and demand is also improving. Moreover, the government decision to ease export could also support prices," Dey said.

* The government has decided to remove restrictions on sugar exports for now.

* India might export only another 1 million tonnes of sugar now New Delhi has freed up overseas sales given unattractive prices, bringing total shipments to 4 million tonnes this year in an over supplied global market, trade and government sources said. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)