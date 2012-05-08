MUMBAI May 8 Sugar prices in India, the world's largest consumer of the sweetener, rose for the second straight session on improved demand and on hopes of higher exports after the government permitted unrestricted overseas sales.

* "Crushing season has come to an end and there is an improvement in demand. Prices are likely to go up," said a member of Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Demand for sugar usually goes up in summer as ice-cream and cold drink makers step up buys. * Government decision to allow free exports is also supporting the prices even though the output is higher this year and the country has surplus sugar, traders said.

* The May sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.06 percent at 2,917 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar rose 24 rupees to 2,875 rupees ($54.34) per 100 kg.

* India produced 25.1 million tonnes of sugar between October and April, up 11 percent from the year-ago period, a sugar producers' body said in a statement.

($1 = 52.9050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)