MUMBAI May 9 Indian sugar futures fell on
Wednesday, taking cues from overseas markets and bountiful
supplies locally, traders said.
* New York raw sugar futures dropped 3.2 percent to close at
their lowest in more than 20 months on Tuesday.
* At 0846 GMT, the key June sugar contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down
0.41 percent at 2,937 rupees ($54.79) per 100 kg.
* "So far summer demand has been lower than expectations,
while sugar millers have built inventory due to higher
production," said a Mumbai based sector analyst with an
international commodity brokerage.
"The government has given free hand for exports, but prices
are not attractive in the world market. Local prices will remain
rangebound in the short term."
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer.
* India this month removed limit on sugar export volumes,
adding pressure to global prices, but the world's second-biggest
producer could reinstate restrictions if domestic supplies are
threatened.
* Prices eased by 0.28 percent to 2,867 rupees per 100 kg in
the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.
* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar
in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million
tonnes.
($1=53.6 rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)