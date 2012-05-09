MUMBAI May 9 Indian sugar futures fell on Wednesday, taking cues from overseas markets and bountiful supplies locally, traders said.

* New York raw sugar futures dropped 3.2 percent to close at their lowest in more than 20 months on Tuesday.

* At 0846 GMT, the key June sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.41 percent at 2,937 rupees ($54.79) per 100 kg.

* "So far summer demand has been lower than expectations, while sugar millers have built inventory due to higher production," said a Mumbai based sector analyst with an international commodity brokerage.

"The government has given free hand for exports, but prices are not attractive in the world market. Local prices will remain rangebound in the short term."

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* India this month removed limit on sugar export volumes, adding pressure to global prices, but the world's second-biggest producer could reinstate restrictions if domestic supplies are threatened.

* Prices eased by 0.28 percent to 2,867 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes. ($1=53.6 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)