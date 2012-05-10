MUMBAI May 10 Indian sugar futures were treading water on Thursday as summer season demand and the government's decision to allow unrestricted exports offset bountiful supplies from ongoing cane crushing season, traders said.

* At 0924 GMT, the key June sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.03 percent at 2,919 rupees ($54.56) per 100 kg.

* "Supplies are comfortable. The government's move to allow unrestricted exports will help in trimming inventory," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* New York raw sugar futures on Wednesday fell to a 20-month low on an estimated global surplus.

* In India, demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* India this month removed limits on sugar export volumes, adding pressure to global prices, but the world's second-biggest producer could reinstate restrictions if domestic supplies are threatened.

* Prices rose by 2 rupees to 2,867 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* India produced 25.1 million tonnes of sugar between October and April, up 11 percent from the year-ago period, a sugar producers' body said in a statement on May 2.

($1=53.5 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)