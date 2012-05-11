MUMBAI May 11 Indian sugar futures were up on
Friday due to good summer season demand and as the government's
decision to allow unrestricted exports lifted sentiment.
* "The government has freed sugar exports, and there is a
gradual improvement in demand following the intense summer in
north India," said Prasoon Mathur, senior analyst with Religare
Commodties.
* In India, demand for sugar from makers of ice-cream and
beverages typically rises during the summer.
* India this month removed limits on sugar export volumes,
pressuring global prices, but the world's second-biggest
producer could reinstate restrictions if domestic supplies are
threatened.
* At 3:05 p.m, the June sugar contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.14
percent at 2,928 rupees ($54.98) per 100 kg.
* Prices rose 4 rupees to 2,867 rupees per 100 kg in the
spot market in Kolhapur, in the top producing Maharashtra state.
* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar
in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million
tonnes.
* India produced 25.1 million tonnes of sugar between
October and April, up 11 percent from the year-ago period, a
sugar producers' body said in a statement on May 2.
($1 = 53.3850 rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)