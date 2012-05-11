MUMBAI May 11 Indian sugar futures were up on Friday due to good summer season demand and as the government's decision to allow unrestricted exports lifted sentiment.

* "The government has freed sugar exports, and there is a gradual improvement in demand following the intense summer in north India," said Prasoon Mathur, senior analyst with Religare Commodties.

* In India, demand for sugar from makers of ice-cream and beverages typically rises during the summer.

* India this month removed limits on sugar export volumes, pressuring global prices, but the world's second-biggest producer could reinstate restrictions if domestic supplies are threatened.

* At 3:05 p.m, the June sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.14 percent at 2,928 rupees ($54.98) per 100 kg.

* Prices rose 4 rupees to 2,867 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in the top producing Maharashtra state.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* India produced 25.1 million tonnes of sugar between October and April, up 11 percent from the year-ago period, a sugar producers' body said in a statement on May 2.

($1 = 53.3850 rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)