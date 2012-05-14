MUMBAI May 14 Indian sugar futures fell on Monday on weak demand and soft overseas prices, with an estimated rise in domestic production also weighing on sentiment.

* At 1019 GMT, the key June sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.38 percent at 2,903 rupees ($53.86) per 100 kg.

* "Bulk consumers are very well aware of a bumper production. They are keeping lower inventory," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

"They know they can buy anytime in the market at current price and price won't rally in short-to-medium term."

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* India produced 25.1 million tonnes of sugar between October and April, up 11 percent from the year-ago period, a sugar producers' body said in a statement on May 2.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* India has issued a formal order freeing up sugar exports, a government statement said on Friday, after ministers agreed to permit shipments without any cap on May 2 to help mills clear some dues they owe to cane growers.

* "Exports have been allowed, but there is no parity. Millers are not getting premium over local prices," Kuvadia said.

* New York raw sugar futures on Monday touched a 20-month low in early trading, as a large Brazilian crop and expected global surplus were bearish.

* Prices rose by 0.14 percent to 2,874 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

($1=53.9 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)