MUMBAI May 14 Indian sugar futures fell on
Monday on weak demand and soft overseas prices, with an
estimated rise in domestic production also weighing on
sentiment.
* At 1019 GMT, the key June sugar contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down
0.38 percent at 2,903 rupees ($53.86) per 100 kg.
* "Bulk consumers are very well aware of a bumper
production. They are keeping lower inventory," said Mukesh
Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
"They know they can buy anytime in the market at current
price and price won't rally in short-to-medium term."
* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar
in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million
tonnes.
* India produced 25.1 million tonnes of sugar between
October and April, up 11 percent from the year-ago period, a
sugar producers' body said in a statement on May 2.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer.
* India has issued a formal order freeing up sugar exports,
a government statement said on Friday, after ministers agreed to
permit shipments without any cap on May 2 to help mills clear
some dues they owe to cane growers.
* "Exports have been allowed, but there is no parity.
Millers are not getting premium over local prices," Kuvadia
said.
* New York raw sugar futures on Monday touched a 20-month
low in early trading, as a large Brazilian crop and expected
global surplus were bearish.
* Prices rose by 0.14 percent to 2,874 rupees per 100 kg in
the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.
($1=53.9 rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)