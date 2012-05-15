MUMBAI May 15 Indian sugar futures ended steady on Tuesday as an estimated rise in production offset a rise in consumer demand during the ongoing summer season.

* "Higher selling by mills in the local market and low international prices are putting pressure. Demand is there, but it is not strong enough to push the prices up," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Prices are likely to remain rangebound for some time, Kuvadia said.

* The key June sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed marginally lower at 2,900 rupees ($53.86) per 100 kg.

* Prices rose by 2 rupees to 2,876 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* India produced 25.1 million tonnes of sugar between October and April, up 11 percent from the year-ago period, a sugar producers' body said in a statement on May 2.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* India has issued a formal order freeing up sugar exports, a government statement said, after ministers agreed to permit shipments without any cap on May 2 to help mills clear some dues they owe to cane growers.

* Despite the government allowing exports, millers are not aggressively selling as they are not getting a premium over local prices, Kuvadia said.

* New York July raw sugar rose 1.43 percent to 20.56 cents a lb by 0101 GMT, having touched the 20-month low of 20.07 cents a lb the previous session.

($1 = 53.8 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)