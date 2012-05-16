MUMBAI May 16 Indian sugar futures were treading water in low volume trade on Wednesday as higher supplies countered a slight improvement in demand owing to the summer season, dealers said.

* The key June sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.14 percent at 2,904 rupees ($53.48) per 100 kg by 0909 GMT.

* Prices eased by 0.17 percent to 2,871 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

* "Summer demand is giving support to prices, but it is lower than last year. Cold drink makers are buying less than normal," said an official at Kisan Veer co-operative sugar factory, based in the western state of Maharashtra.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* India produced 25.1 million tonnes of sugar between October and April, up 11 percent from the year-ago period, a sugar producers' body said in a statement on May 2.

* India has issued a formal order freeing up sugar exports, a government statement said, after ministers agreed to permit shipments without any cap on May 2 to help mills clear some dues they owe to cane growers.

* New York July raw sugar eased 0.59 percent to 20.28 cents a lb.

($1 = 54.3 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)