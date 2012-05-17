MUMBAI May 17 Indian sugar futures ended flat on Thursday as surplus supplies from ongoing cane crushing and a drop in the overseas market offset a rise in demand due to summer season, dealers said.

* The key June sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down a rupee at 2,921 rupees ($53.6) per 100 kg.

* Prices eased two rupees to 2,868 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

* "For the past one week, the market is moving in a very narrow range. Usually prices move higher due to summer demand, but this year supplies are higher. We have a bumper crop," said a member of Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* India produced 25.1 million tonnes of sugar between October and April, up 11 percent from the year-ago period, a sugar producers' body said in a statement on May 2.

* India has issued a formal order freeing up sugar exports, a government statement said, after ministers agreed to permit shipments without any cap on May 2 to help mills clear some dues they owe to cane growers.

* New York July raw sugar eased 0.24 percent to 20.68 cents a lb.

($1 = 54.5 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)