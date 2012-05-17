MUMBAI May 17 Indian sugar futures ended flat
on Thursday as surplus supplies from ongoing cane crushing and a
drop in the overseas market offset a rise in demand due to
summer season, dealers said.
* The key June sugar contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down a rupee at 2,921
rupees ($53.6) per 100 kg.
* Prices eased two rupees to 2,868 rupees per 100 kg in the
spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.
* "For the past one week, the market is moving in a very
narrow range. Usually prices move higher due to summer demand,
but this year supplies are higher. We have a bumper crop," said
a member of Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer.
* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar
in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million
tonnes.
* India produced 25.1 million tonnes of sugar between
October and April, up 11 percent from the year-ago period, a
sugar producers' body said in a statement on May 2.
* India has issued a formal order freeing up sugar exports,
a government statement said, after ministers agreed to permit
shipments without any cap on May 2 to help mills clear some dues
they owe to cane growers.
* New York July raw sugar eased 0.24 percent to 20.68
cents a lb.
($1 = 54.5 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)