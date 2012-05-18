NEW DELHI May 18 Indian sugar futures fell on Friday on continuing weak domestic demand because of a mild summer and as cane crushing by mills swelled supplies.

* The key June sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.38 percent down to 2,910 rupees ($53.4) per 100 kg.

* Prices eased 1 rupee to 2,964 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

* "As we know, the temperatures have not soared and, as a result, demand has been weak, especially when mills have huge stocks," said Ashwini Bansod, a senior analyst at MF Global Commodities India.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* "Overall, the market could be bearish in the days to cone as both the latest order of the commerce ministry and rising supplies from Brazil will lead to a slowdown in exports from India," Bansod said.

* After the food ministry freed sugar exports on Friday, the trade ministry on Wednesday said mills can apply for exports of only up to 25,000 tonnes in one application.

* Brazil, the world's top producer and exporter, sells more than 20 million tonnes of sugar annually.

* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* Mills churned out 25.1 million tonnes of sugar between October and April, up 11 percent from the year-ago period, a sugar producers' body said in a statement on May 2.

* At 1224 GMT, New York July raw sugar eased 0.38 percent to 20.78 cents a lb. ($1 = 54.48 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Malini Menon)