NEW DELHI May 18 Indian sugar futures fell on
Friday on continuing weak domestic demand because of a mild
summer and as cane crushing by mills swelled supplies.
* The key June sugar contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.38 percent down to
2,910 rupees ($53.4) per 100 kg.
* Prices eased 1 rupee to 2,964 rupees per 100 kg in the
spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.
* "As we know, the temperatures have not soared and, as a
result, demand has been weak, especially when mills have huge
stocks," said Ashwini Bansod, a senior analyst at MF Global
Commodities India.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer.
* "Overall, the market could be bearish in the days to cone
as both the latest order of the commerce ministry and rising
supplies from Brazil will lead to a slowdown in exports from
India," Bansod said.
* After the food ministry freed sugar exports on Friday, the
trade ministry on Wednesday said mills can apply for exports of
only up to 25,000 tonnes in one application.
* Brazil, the world's top producer and exporter, sells more
than 20 million tonnes of sugar annually.
* India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar
in 2011/12, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million
tonnes.
* Mills churned out 25.1 million tonnes of sugar between
October and April, up 11 percent from the year-ago period, a
sugar producers' body said in a statement on May 2.
* At 1224 GMT, New York July raw sugar eased 0.38
percent to 20.78 cents a lb.
($1 = 54.48 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Malini Menon)