MUMBAI May 21 Indian sugar futures dropped on Monday on ample supplies and on weak demand from bulk consumers, although a falling rupee limited the downside.

* The key June sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.55 percent at 2,867 rupees ($52.2) per 100 kg at 1045 GMT.

* Prices eased 5 rupees to 2,856 rupees per 100 kg in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

* "Supply surplus is putting pressure on prices. Production in all key producing states like Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh rose significantly this year," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at Angel Commodities Broking Pvt Ltd.

* India produced 25.1 million tonnes of sugar between October and April, up 11 percent from the year-ago period, a sugar producers' body said on May 2.

* The world's top producer after Brazil is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual domestic demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* "The downside in prices is limited. In the world market, supplies are likely to become tight next year. That should support the prices," Rao said.

* The global sugar surplus is forecast to halve to around 3 million tonnes in 2012/13 (October-September) from a surplus of 6.5 million tonnes in 2011/12, the International Sugar Organization (ISO) said on Friday.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer. However, unseasonal rains and a lower-than-average temperature have crimped demand compared with the previous year, dealers say.

* India has issued a formal order freeing up sugar exports, a government statement said, after ministers agreed to permit shipments without any cap on May 2 to help mills clear some dues they owe to cane growers.

* New York July raw sugar edged down 0.44 percent to 20.38 cents a lb.

($1 = 54.9 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)