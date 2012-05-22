MUMBAI May 22 Indian sugar futures extended losses on Tuesday, hammered by subdued demand, bountiful supplies and lower world prices.

* "The government was too late in allowing unrestricted exports. Now prices have crashed in the world market. Millers are unlikely to export significant quantity in next two months," said an official at a sugar exporting firm in Bangalore.

* The key June sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.49 percent at 2,851 rupees ($51.46) per 100 kg at 1013 GMT.

* Prices eased 0.28 percent to 2,851 rupees in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

* New York July raw sugar edged down 0.44 percent to 20.38 cents a lb.

* India issued a formal order last week freeing up sugar exports, after ministers agreed to permit shipments without any cap on May 2 to help mills clear some dues they owe to cane growers.

* "Usually prices get a boost from summer demand, but this year that was also weak," the official at the exporting firm said.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer. However, unseasonal rains and a lower-than-average temperature have crimped demand compared with the previous year, dealers say.

* India produced 25.1 million tonnes of sugar between October and April, up 11 percent from the year-ago period, a sugar producers' body said on May 2.

* The world's top producer after Brazil is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual domestic demand of about 22 million tonnes. ($1 = 55.4 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)