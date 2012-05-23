Murray into semi-finals after taming Nishikori
PARIS World number one Andy Murray shrugged off a sluggish start to reach his fifth French Open semi-final with a 2-6 6-1 7-6(0) 6-1 defeat of Japan's Kei Nishikori on Wednesday.
MUMBAI May 23 Indian sugar futures dropped on Wednesday to a one-month low on surplus production, a sharp fall in the overseas market and as some buyers postponed purchases hoping for further drop in prices.
* The key June sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 0.7 percent at 2,831 rupees ($50.55) per 100 kg. The contract earlier in the day hit 2,826 rupees, the lowest level for the front-month contract since April 20.
* "Buyers are waiting for prices to stabilize. The way it is falling, they think it may fall further. They are delaying purchases," said a trader based in Vashi spot market near Mumbai.
* Prices eased 0.28 percent to 2,843 rupees in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.
* New York raw sugar futures hit a fresh 21-month low on Wednesday, after breaking below key support level of 20 cents the previous session, with dealers noting weak demand on the physical market.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer. However, unseasonal rains and a lower-than-average temperature have crimped demand compared with the previous year, dealers say.
* India issued a formal order last week freeing up sugar exports, after ministers agreed to permit shipments without any cap on May 2. However, exports demand is weak due to a sharp fall in the world market, dealers said.
* India produced 25.1 million tonnes of sugar between October and April, up 11 percent from the year-ago period, a sugar producers' body said on May 2.
* The world's top producer after Brazil is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual domestic demand of about 22 million tonnes.
($1 = 56 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
India must tighten up their fielding and be "ruthless" when they face Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy at the Oval on Thursday, skipper Virat Kohli said.