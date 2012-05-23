MUMBAI May 23 Indian sugar futures dropped on Wednesday to a one-month low on surplus production, a sharp fall in the overseas market and as some buyers postponed purchases hoping for further drop in prices.

* The key June sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 0.7 percent at 2,831 rupees ($50.55) per 100 kg. The contract earlier in the day hit 2,826 rupees, the lowest level for the front-month contract since April 20.

* "Buyers are waiting for prices to stabilize. The way it is falling, they think it may fall further. They are delaying purchases," said a trader based in Vashi spot market near Mumbai.

* Prices eased 0.28 percent to 2,843 rupees in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

* New York raw sugar futures hit a fresh 21-month low on Wednesday, after breaking below key support level of 20 cents the previous session, with dealers noting weak demand on the physical market.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer. However, unseasonal rains and a lower-than-average temperature have crimped demand compared with the previous year, dealers say.

* India issued a formal order last week freeing up sugar exports, after ministers agreed to permit shipments without any cap on May 2. However, exports demand is weak due to a sharp fall in the world market, dealers said.

* India produced 25.1 million tonnes of sugar between October and April, up 11 percent from the year-ago period, a sugar producers' body said on May 2.

* The world's top producer after Brazil is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual domestic demand of about 22 million tonnes.

($1 = 56 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)