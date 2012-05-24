MUMBAI May 24 Indian sugar futures ended flat on Thursday, with traders expecting demand to improve after prices hit a one-month low in the previous session.

* The key June sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed unchanged at 2,831 Indian rupees ($50.45) per 100 kg. The contract hit 2,826 rupees in the previous session, the lowest level for the front-month contract since April 20.

* "Sugar prices have been falling for some time, now most traders expect demand to improve at this level, particularly from north India," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* The most traded S-variety sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state rose 5 rupees to 2,848 rupees per 100 kg.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* India, the world's top producer after Brazil, is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual domestic demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* India issued a formal order last week freeing up sugar exports, after ministers agreed to permit shipments without a cap on May 2. However, exports demand is weak due to a sharp fall in global prices, dealers said.

* New York raw sugar futures hit a fresh 21-month low on Wednesday, after breaking below key support level of 20 cents the previous session, with dealers noting weak demand on the physical market.

* India produced 25.1 million tonnes of sugar between October and April, up 11 percent from the year-ago period, a sugar producers' body said on May 2. ($1 = 56.0925 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)