MUMBAI May 24 Indian sugar futures ended flat
on Thursday, with traders expecting demand to improve after
prices hit a one-month low in the previous session.
* The key June sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed unchanged at
2,831 Indian rupees ($50.45) per 100 kg. The contract hit 2,826
rupees in the previous session, the lowest level for the
front-month contract since April 20.
* "Sugar prices have been falling for some time, now most
traders expect demand to improve at this level, particularly
from north India," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants
Association.
* The most traded S-variety sugar in the Kolhapur spot
market in top producing Maharashtra state rose 5 rupees to
2,848 rupees per 100 kg.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer.
* India, the world's top producer after Brazil, is estimated
to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than
the annual domestic demand of about 22 million tonnes.
* India issued a formal order last week freeing up sugar
exports, after ministers agreed to permit shipments without a
cap on May 2. However, exports demand is weak
due to a sharp fall in global prices, dealers said.
* New York raw sugar futures hit a fresh 21-month low on
Wednesday, after breaking below key support level of 20 cents
the previous session, with dealers noting weak demand on the
physical market.
* India produced 25.1 million tonnes of sugar between
October and April, up 11 percent from the year-ago period, a
sugar producers' body said on May 2.
($1 = 56.0925 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)