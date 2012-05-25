NEW DELHI May 25 Indian sugar futures fell on Friday as demand from bulk users such as ice cream and confectionary makers tapered off, swelling inventories with mills, while supplies from top producer Brazil in the export market kept Indian shipments under check.

* The key June sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 0.46 percent down at 2,818 rupees ($50.45) per 100 kg. On Wednesday, it had hit 2,826 rupees, the lowest level for the front-month contract since April 20.

* "Demand is weak from large industrial users who have already stocked up sugar, leading to reasonably higher stocks with mills. And some of the mills are still crushing cane," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Kuvadia said exports from India have slowed down due to attractive prices being offered by Brazil which has seen a sharp fall in its currency.

* India issued a formal order last week freeing up sugar exports, after ministers agreed to permit shipments without a cap on May 2. However, exports demand is weak due to a sharp fall in global prices, dealers said.

* India, the world's top producer after Brazil, is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual domestic demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* India produced 25.1 million tonnes of sugar between October and April, up 11 percent from the year-ago period, a sugar producers' body said on May 2.

* The most traded S-variety sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state fell 10 rupees to 2,838 rupees per 100 kg.

* On Friday, New York ICE raw sugar futures failed to breach above the psychologically important 20 cents a lb, pressured by expectations for a big global surplus. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Malini Menon)