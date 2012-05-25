NEW DELHI May 25 Indian sugar futures fell on
Friday as demand from bulk users such as ice cream and
confectionary makers tapered off, swelling inventories with
mills, while supplies from top producer Brazil in the export
market kept Indian shipments under check.
* The key June sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 0.46 percent
down at 2,818 rupees ($50.45) per 100 kg. On Wednesday, it had
hit 2,826 rupees, the lowest level for the front-month contract
since April 20.
* "Demand is weak from large industrial users who have
already stocked up sugar, leading to reasonably higher stocks
with mills. And some of the mills are still crushing cane," said
Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants
Association.
* Kuvadia said exports from India have slowed down due to
attractive prices being offered by Brazil which has seen a sharp
fall in its currency.
* India issued a formal order last week freeing up sugar
exports, after ministers agreed to permit shipments without a
cap on May 2. However, exports demand is weak
due to a sharp fall in global prices, dealers said.
* India, the world's top producer after Brazil, is estimated
to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than
the annual domestic demand of about 22 million tonnes.
* India produced 25.1 million tonnes of sugar between
October and April, up 11 percent from the year-ago period, a
sugar producers' body said on May 2.
* The most traded S-variety sugar in the Kolhapur spot
market in top producing Maharashtra state fell 10 rupees to
2,838 rupees per 100 kg.
* On Friday, New York ICE raw sugar futures failed to
breach above the psychologically important 20 cents a lb,
pressured by expectations for a big global surplus.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Malini Menon)