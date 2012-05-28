MUMBAI May 28 Indian sugar futures extended losses on Monday, hurt by ample supplies, subdued demand and forecasts of a global surplus.

* The key June sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 0.46 percent at 2,825 rupees ($51.18) per 100 kg.

* "Demand is not supporting prices. Summer season is coming to an end and we can see further fall in demand from bulk buyers," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer. However, unseasonal rains and a lower-than-average temperature have crimped demand compared with the previous year, dealers say.

* Prices edged up 0.25 percent to 2,837 rupees in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state.

* India has allowed unrestricted exports of the sweetener, but the move failed to cheer the market as prices have fallen sharply overseas, dealers said.

* New York raw sugar futures touched a 21-month low of 19.36 cents a lb on May 23 on expectations of a large global surplus of the sweetener.

* Global sugar supply is expected to exceed demand by 3 million tonnes in the next crop year starting October, although the surplus will be less than half the 6.5 million estimated for the current 2011/12 season, according to the International Sugar Organization.

* India produced 25.1 million tonnes of sugar between October and April, up 11 percent from the year-ago period, a sugar producers' body said on May 2.

* The world's top producer after Brazil is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual domestic demand of about 22 million tonnes.

($1 = 55.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)