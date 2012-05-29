MUMBAI May 29 Indian sugar futures dropped to their lowest level in nearly six weeks on Tuesday, as traders braced for a bleak outlook for prices because of large stocks and poor export and domestic consumption.

* The world's top producer after Brazil is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual domestic demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* To the ease the stocks, India has allowed unrestricted exports but the move failed to cheer the market as prices have fallen sharply overseas, dealers said.

* The key June sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.53 percent at 2,810 rupees ($50.54) per 100 kg by 0942 GMT, after hitting 2,805, the lowest since April 20.

* "Orders from cold drink makers have fallen sharply. They are not active in the market as very soon the rainy season will start," said a member of Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer. Monsoon rains are likely to hit the southern coast on June 1.

* Prices eased 0.35 percent to 2,827 rupees in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state. ($1 = 55.6 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)