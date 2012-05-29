June Nikkei futures and options seen settling at 19,997.63 - sources
TOKYO, June 9 Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in June were forecast to settle at 19,997.63, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.
MUMBAI May 29 Indian sugar futures dropped to their lowest level in nearly six weeks on Tuesday, as traders braced for a bleak outlook for prices because of large stocks and poor export and domestic consumption.
* The world's top producer after Brazil is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual domestic demand of about 22 million tonnes.
* To the ease the stocks, India has allowed unrestricted exports but the move failed to cheer the market as prices have fallen sharply overseas, dealers said.
* The key June sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.53 percent at 2,810 rupees ($50.54) per 100 kg by 0942 GMT, after hitting 2,805, the lowest since April 20.
* "Orders from cold drink makers have fallen sharply. They are not active in the market as very soon the rainy season will start," said a member of Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer. Monsoon rains are likely to hit the southern coast on June 1.
* Prices eased 0.35 percent to 2,827 rupees in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing Maharashtra state. ($1 = 55.6 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
