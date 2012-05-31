MUMBAI May 31 Indian sugar futures ended steady for a second straight day on Thursday as spot trade reduced to a trickle following a nationwide strike by opposition parties to protest petrol price rise.

* The key July sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange added 1 rupee to close at 2,837 rupees ($50.57) per 100 kg.

* Sugar price was steady at 2,826 rupees in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing western Indian Maharashtra state.

* "There wasn't any trading activity at Vashi market. Everything was shut," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Sugar prices were under pressure due to higher inventory and sluggish demand as monsoon season approaches, Jain said.

* The world's top producer after Brazil is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual domestic demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* To ease the stocks, India has allowed unrestricted exports but the move failed to cheer the market as prices have fallen sharply overseas.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer. However, unseasonal rains and a lower-than-average temperature have crimped demand compared with the previous year, dealers say.

* With the onset of the monsoon rains, expected to hit the southern coast on June 1, the demand for the sweetener is likely to fall further.

* India produced 25.5 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and May 31, up 8 percent from the year-ago period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said on Thursday.

($1 = 56.1 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)