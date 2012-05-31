MUMBAI May 31 Indian sugar futures ended steady
for a second straight day on Thursday as spot trade reduced to a
trickle following a nationwide strike by opposition parties to
protest petrol price rise.
* The key July sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange added 1 rupee to close at
2,837 rupees ($50.57) per 100 kg.
* Sugar price was steady at 2,826 rupees in the spot market
in Kolhapur, in top producing western Indian Maharashtra state.
* "There wasn't any trading activity at Vashi market.
Everything was shut," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay
Sugar Merchants Association.
* Sugar prices were under pressure due to higher inventory
and sluggish demand as monsoon season approaches, Jain said.
* The world's top producer after Brazil is estimated to
produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the
annual domestic demand of about 22 million tonnes.
* To ease the stocks, India has allowed unrestricted exports
but the move failed to cheer the market as prices have fallen
sharply overseas.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer. However, unseasonal rains and
a lower-than-average temperature have crimped demand compared
with the previous year, dealers say.
* With the onset of the monsoon rains, expected to hit the
southern coast on June 1, the demand for the sweetener is likely
to fall further.
* India produced 25.5 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1
and May 31, up 8 percent from the year-ago period, the Indian
Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said on Thursday.
($1 = 56.1 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)