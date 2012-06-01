MUMBAI, June 1 Indian sugar futures were treading water for a third straight day on Friday as a slight improvement in demand fought off pressure from ample supplies and weak overseas prices.

* The key July sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange provisionally closed down 0.18 percent at 2,832 rupees ($51.08) per 100 kg.

* "Today there was some improvement in demand....But demand is not sufficient to lift prices. Supply pressure is dampening sentiments," s a id a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* The world's top producer after Brazil is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the annual domestic demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* To ease the stocks, India has allowed unrestricted exports but the move failed to cheer the market as prices have fallen sharply overseas.

* India produced 25.5 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and May 31, up 8 percent from the year-ago period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said on Thursday.

* Sugar price eased by 4 rupees to 2,821 rupees in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing western Indian Maharashtra state.

* New York raw sugar futures slid to a 21-month low in early trade on Friday.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer. However, unseasonal rains and a lower-than-average temperature have crimped demand compared with the previous year, dealers say.

* With monsoon rains expected to cover most part of the country this month, the demand for the sweetener is likely to fall further.

($1 = 55.5 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)