MUMBAI, June 1 Indian sugar futures were
treading water for a third straight day on Friday as a slight
improvement in demand fought off pressure from ample supplies
and weak overseas prices.
* The key July sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange provisionally closed down
0.18 percent at 2,832 rupees ($51.08) per 100 kg.
* "Today there was some improvement in demand....But demand
is not sufficient to lift prices. Supply pressure is dampening
sentiments," s a id a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants
Association.
* The world's top producer after Brazil is estimated to
produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, higher than the
annual domestic demand of about 22 million tonnes.
* To ease the stocks, India has allowed unrestricted exports
but the move failed to cheer the market as prices have fallen
sharply overseas.
* India produced 25.5 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1
and May 31, up 8 percent from the year-ago period, the Indian
Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said on Thursday.
* Sugar price eased by 4 rupees to 2,821 rupees in the spot
market in Kolhapur, in top producing western Indian Maharashtra
state.
* New York raw sugar futures slid to a 21-month low in early
trade on Friday.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer. However, unseasonal rains and
a lower-than-average temperature have crimped demand compared
with the previous year, dealers say.
* With monsoon rains expected to cover most part of the
country this month, the demand for the sweetener is likely to
fall further.
($1 = 55.5 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)