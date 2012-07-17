MUMBAI, July 17 Indian sugar futures eased on Tuesday after hitting a contract high as profit-taking and expectations of additional supplies for the September quarter outweighed good demand in the spot market.

* The key August contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.46 percent at 3,252 rupees ($59) per 100 kg at 0942 GMT, after hitting a high of 3,300 rupees earlier in the day.

* "There was talk of additional non-levy quota. Traders were expecting the government to release up to 300,000 tonnes additional quota for the September quarter," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* India has allowed millers to sell 4.5 million tonnes of sugar from July to September in the open market, unchanged from the previous quarter. Usually, the government increases the quota for festivals.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a quarterly basis to control sharp price swings and ensure adequate supply.

* Good demand for the sweetener in the spot market and poor rainfall in cane-growing areas limited the downside in futures.

* Almost all key sugar producing regions in the country have received over 27 percent less rains than normal since the beginning of the monsoon season on June 1.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar surged by 1.88 percent to 3,306 rupees per 100 kg.

* Late monsoon rains over the two main cane-growing areas in India may reduce the 2012/13 output by some 19 percent, but the overall crop is likely to see a surplus due to increased output from another region, officials said.

* India, the world's top sugar producer after Brazil, is expected to produce 26 million tonnes in the 12 months from Oct. 1, 2011 - about 4 million tonnes higher than its annual demand. Around 3 million tonnes of exports have already been approved.

($1 = 55.1 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)