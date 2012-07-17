MUMBAI, July 17 Indian sugar futures eased on
Tuesday after hitting a contract high as profit-taking and
expectations of additional supplies for the September quarter
outweighed good demand in the spot market.
* The key August contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.46 percent at
3,252 rupees ($59) per 100 kg at 0942 GMT, after hitting a high
of 3,300 rupees earlier in the day.
* "There was talk of additional non-levy quota. Traders were
expecting the government to release up to 300,000 tonnes
additional quota for the September quarter," said a member of
the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* India has allowed millers to sell 4.5 million tonnes of
sugar from July to September in the open market, unchanged from
the previous quarter. Usually, the government increases the
quota for festivals.
* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a quarterly basis to control sharp price
swings and ensure adequate supply.
* Good demand for the sweetener in the spot market and poor
rainfall in cane-growing areas limited the downside in futures.
* Almost all key sugar producing regions in the country have
received over 27 percent less rains than normal since the
beginning of the monsoon season on June 1.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra
state, sugar surged by 1.88 percent to 3,306 rupees per 100 kg.
* Late monsoon rains over the two main cane-growing areas in
India may reduce the 2012/13 output by some 19 percent, but the
overall crop is likely to see a surplus due to increased output
from another region, officials said.
* India, the world's top sugar producer after Brazil, is
expected to produce 26 million tonnes in the 12 months from Oct.
1, 2011 - about 4 million tonnes higher than its annual demand.
Around 3 million tonnes of exports have already been approved.
($1 = 55.1 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)