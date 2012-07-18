MUMBAI, July 18 Indian sugar futures dropped for a second straight day on Wednesday after hitting its highest level in more than 18 months earlier this week as weak demand and expectations of additional quota for the September quarter prompted profit-taking.

* The key August contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.71 percent at 3,225 rupees ($58.2) per 100 kg at 1059 GMT, after hitting a high of 3,300 rupees in the previous session.

* "Stockists are deferring their purchases hoping additional quota for September quarter," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar fell 0.73 percent to 3,284 rupees per 100 kg.

* India has allowed millers to sell 4.5 million tonnes of non-levy sugar from July to September in the open market, unchanged from the previous quarter. Usually, the government increases the quota for festivals.

* Traders were expecting the government to provide additional 300,000 tonnes for the September quarter.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a quarterly basis to control sharp price swings and ensure adequate supply.

* The losses were limited by patchy monsoon rainfall in cane-growing Maharashtra and Karnataka states, which is likely to trim cane yields.

* Almost all key sugar producing regions in the country have received over 28 percent less-than-normal rainfall since the beginning of the monsoon season on June 1.

* Late monsoon rains over the two main cane-growing areas in India may reduce the 2012/13 output by some 19 percent, but the overall crop is likely to see a surplus due to increased output from another region, officials said.

* India, the world's top sugar producer after Brazil, is expected to produce 26 million tonnes in the 12 months from Oct. 1, 2011 - about 4 million tonnes higher than its annual demand. Around 3 million tonnes of exports have already been approved.

($1 = 55.4 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)