MUMBAI, July 19 Indian sugar futures edged higher on Thursday on poor rainfall in cane-growing areas and a rise in global prices, though muted demand in the physical market weighed on sentiment.

* October raw-sugar futures on ICE rose 0.22 percent to 23 cents a lb by 1018 GMT.

* The key August contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.65 percent at 3,241 rupees ($58.6) per 100 kg. It hit a contract high of 3,300 rupees earlier this week.

* "Dry weather has affected the cane crop. Since yesterday we are getting rains. That will limit the damage, but the prolonged dry spell has already hit the crop," said an official at Ajinkyatara Co-operative Sugar Factory in Maharashtra.

* In Kolhapur's spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar fell 0.73 percent to 3,284 rupees per 100 kg as traders postponed purchases hoping the government will release additional non-levy quota for the September quarter.

* India has allowed millers to sell 4.5 million tonnes of non-levy sugar from July to September in the open market, unchanged from the previous quarter. Usually, the government increases the quota for festivals.

* Traders were expecting the government to provide an additional 300,000 tonnes for the September quarter.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a quarterly basis to control sharp price swings and ensure adequate supply.

* Almost all key sugar producing regions in the country have received over 31 percent less rainfall since the beginning of the monsoons on June 1.

* Late monsoon rains over the two main cane-growing areas in India may reduce the 2012/13 output by some 19 percent, but the overall crop is likely to see a surplus due to increased output from another region, officials said.

($1 = 55.3 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)