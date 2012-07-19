MUMBAI, July 19 Indian sugar futures edged
higher on Thursday on poor rainfall in cane-growing areas and a
rise in global prices, though muted demand in the physical
market weighed on sentiment.
* October raw-sugar futures on ICE rose 0.22 percent
to 23 cents a lb by 1018 GMT.
* The key August contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.65 percent at 3,241
rupees ($58.6) per 100 kg. It hit a contract high of 3,300
rupees earlier this week.
* "Dry weather has affected the cane crop. Since yesterday
we are getting rains. That will limit the damage, but the
prolonged dry spell has already hit the crop," said an official
at Ajinkyatara Co-operative Sugar Factory in Maharashtra.
* In Kolhapur's spot market in top producing Maharashtra
state, sugar fell 0.73 percent to 3,284 rupees per 100 kg as
traders postponed purchases hoping the government will release
additional non-levy quota for the September quarter.
* India has allowed millers to sell 4.5 million tonnes of
non-levy sugar from July to September in the open market,
unchanged from the previous quarter. Usually, the government
increases the quota for festivals.
* Traders were expecting the government to provide an
additional 300,000 tonnes for the September quarter.
* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a quarterly basis to control sharp price
swings and ensure adequate supply.
* Almost all key sugar producing regions in the country have
received over 31 percent less rainfall since the beginning of
the monsoons on June 1.
* Late monsoon rains over the two main cane-growing areas in
India may reduce the 2012/13 output by some 19 percent, but the
overall crop is likely to see a surplus due to increased output
from another region, officials said.
($1 = 55.3 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)