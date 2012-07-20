MUMBAI, July 20 Indian sugar futures extended
gains on Friday, helped by higher demand and on concerns poor
rainfall in cane-growing areas could trim next year's
production.
* The key August contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.52 percent at 3,271
rupees ($59.15) per 100 kg at 1034 GMT. It hit a contract high
of 3,300 rupees earlier this week.
* "Retail demand improved due to Ramadan. Millers are
quoting higher prices in tenders due to lower quota for the
September quarter," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants
Association.
* In Kolhapur's spot market in top producing Maharashtra
state, sugar rose 1.17 percent to 3,283 rupees per 100 kg.
* India has allowed millers to sell 4.5 million tonnes of
non-levy sugar from July to September in the open market,
unchanged from the previous quarter. Usually, the government
increases the quota for festivals.
* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a quarterly basis to control sharp price
swings and ensure adequate supply.
* Almost all key sugar producing regions in the country have
received over 32 percent less rainfall since the beginning of
the monsoons on June 1.
* Late monsoon rains over the two main cane-growing areas in
India may reduce the 2012/13 output by some 19 percent, but
overall crop is likely to see a surplus due to increased output
from another region.
($1 = 55.3 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)