MUMBAI, July 20 Indian sugar futures extended gains on Friday, helped by higher demand and on concerns poor rainfall in cane-growing areas could trim next year's production.

* The key August contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.52 percent at 3,271 rupees ($59.15) per 100 kg at 1034 GMT. It hit a contract high of 3,300 rupees earlier this week.

* "Retail demand improved due to Ramadan. Millers are quoting higher prices in tenders due to lower quota for the September quarter," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* In Kolhapur's spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar rose 1.17 percent to 3,283 rupees per 100 kg.

* India has allowed millers to sell 4.5 million tonnes of non-levy sugar from July to September in the open market, unchanged from the previous quarter. Usually, the government increases the quota for festivals.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a quarterly basis to control sharp price swings and ensure adequate supply.

* Almost all key sugar producing regions in the country have received over 32 percent less rainfall since the beginning of the monsoons on June 1.

* Late monsoon rains over the two main cane-growing areas in India may reduce the 2012/13 output by some 19 percent, but overall crop is likely to see a surplus due to increased output from another region.

